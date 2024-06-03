The major investment will fuel Dimension’s international growth, expanding production capabilities in markets including the UK, US, and Europe

Dimension has received a multi-million pound investment from US based private equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP).

The virtual production studio’s credits include Masters of the Air (Apple), Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Sony Pictures), and the forthcoming Those About to Die (Peacock) and Here (Sony Pictures),

The funding will accelerate Dimension’s end-to-end virtual production pipelines and technology advancements from its Applied Tech team, as well as education and training, as Dimension continues to embrace the future of realtime and artificial intelligence technologies.

For GCP, the investment provides a platform to diversify into the next generation of film and entertainment production, with Dimension’s work in virtual production, visualisation, and virtual humans already widely adopted by major film, broadcast, sports, music, and location-based entertainment productions.

Next month, Dimension will open a major West London virtual production studio complex, in collaboration with DNEG 360 and Sunbelt Rentals. The studio features one of Europe’s largest LED volumes, alongside performance, vehicle, and volumetric capture stages.

Dimension recently announced Virtual Circle, a “script-to-screen” initiative in collaboration with cinema operator Vue, that will see the companies co-produce a slate of independent films using the latest in virtual production.

The first of these films to shoot at Dimension this year includes 2040, Campbeltown ‘69 and HUMANOID (Cambridge Picture Company).

Simon Windsor, co-founder and co-CEO of Dimension says: “For over 10 years, Dimension has been at the cutting edge of realtime and virtual production, with our advanced 3D content pipelines and technologies powering major films, shows, media, and entertainment experiences.

“The rapid acceleration and convergence of realtime, volumetric, and AI technologies increasingly present unparalleled creative opportunities for filmmakers and storytellers, bringing with it game-changing production approaches, new efficiencies, and greater quality.

“Dimension has built one of the largest and most experienced virtual production teams and, as demand for our services continues to grow, we are thrilled to partner with the exceptional team at GCP to invest in our exciting roadmap and the expansion of our UK and global production capabilities.”

James O’Callaghan, managing director at Growth Catalyst Partners, adds: “Dimension is leading the next generation of content creation and filmmaking. It’s grown from a small UK studio to a global production provider that has become indispensable to major Hollywood studios and new forms of entertainment experiences, offering efficient pipelines and technologies that deliver incredible results.

“GCP has a history of partnering with ambitious teams and progressive high-growth companies. We’re excited to become part of Dimension’s journey and believe this investment will accelerate the team’s development of new technologies and growth into new markets.”