Distortion Studios has opened the South West’s first permanent virtual production studio, in Bristol.

The 200m2 studio was created with funding from Creative UK and in partnership with iMAG Displays, and includes an 11x4m curved LED Volume, ROE Black Pearl 2 V2 LED panels, 2x2x3m wild wall mobile led panels, 2x Stype RedSpy tracking system, Stage Precision, Pixera Media Servers and Brompton processing.

The studio will be open on 23/24 April for delegates attending the Creative Cities Convention hosted by Kirsty Wark. It will also be running a number of “how to…” sessions at the facility on 25/26 April.

Distortion Studios has grown out of animation house Studio Giggle, and is led by Giggle’s managing and creative director Jonathan Bridgen.

Brigden, who is also managing director at Distortion Studios, said: “We’re thrilled to have set up our studios in this great city in the South West. Situated on the junction of the M4 and M5 and 10 minutes from Bristol station, we are based in an incredibly viable and accessible location for up-to-the-minute production for the entire country. Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, the benefits of VP are simply infinite. We can’t wait to show how our top of the range technology, highly-skilled team of engineers and artists and this unique space can change productions and their budgets forever.”

Hannah Long, portfolio manager at Creative UK, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been a part of this journey with Studio Giggle and see the development of their brand new state of the art virtual production studio, Distortion Studios, in the vibrant City of Bristol. Jonathan, Steve and their team are such a talented and friendly bunch and a delight to work with. We are proud to have them in the Creative Growth Finance portfolio and as their portfolio manager, I cannot wait to see the exciting projects that lay ahead.”