The multi-year subscription and support deal provides Envy with the latest Avid editing and storage

Envy has signed a multi-year subscription and support contract with Jigsaw24 Media to supply its facilities with Avid’s video editing and storage.

The deal provides Envy’s five London facilities with the latest Avid Media Composer | Enterprise video editing software and Avid Nexis F-Series storage engines.

Avid Media Composer | Enterprise is designed to work with Avid Nexis storage to enable editors to work from anywhere and get the same access to media, workflow, and user experience as if they were editing in the studio. Avid Nexis is scalable storage tiering on premises and in the cloud.

Envy co-founder Natascha Cadle, said: “Continuing our journey with Avid shows our commitment to providing our clients and editing teams with the industry’s best and latest functionality.”

Envy technical operations director Jai Cave, adds: “We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Avid, who have been a great partner since Envy started. Avid’s unwavering commitment to the professional market and their long-term technical strategy gave us the confidence to sign a multi-year deal. We look forward to continuing to work with the Avid team.”

Avid chief revenue pfficer Tom Cordiner, said: “With a reputation as one of the industry’s leading post houses, Envy has been a longstanding customer of Avid for more than 10 years. We’re delighted to continue our relationship to help provide them with world-class editing facilities through our channel partners at Jigsaw24 Media.”

Jigsaw24 managing director Jason Cowan, adds: “During the time we’ve worked with Envy, the industry has moved from analogue to digital workflows and from on-prem to hybrid-cloud and software-as-a-service solutions, and our role as a media systems integrator has evolved accordingly. This new contract is a testament to the value that our team’s expertise continues to provide to post houses and the trust that Envy places in our support services. We’re looking forward to working with the Envy team over the next five years and beyond.”