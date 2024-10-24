Fivefold Studios has launched a virtual production facility at Dragon Studios, near Bridgend, Wales.

The facility includes 12,000 sq ft of studio space and production offices, as well as a 160sqm LED wall that is fully modular and scalable depending on the production. Fivefold aims to cater for indie films through to blockbusters, with the adaptability of its services.

It is also home to Europe’s largest fixed green screen cove, spanning 5000 sqft and measuring 33 ft in height.

In addition to housing productions, Fivefold will provide industry led training programmes in partnership with Media Cymru. The studio is one of Media Cyrmu’s 23 consortium partners, which aim to boost the media and entertainment industry in the country.

Fivefold is located at Dragon Studios, which is home to five regular studios totalling 78,000 sq ft, and over 100,000 sq ft of support space.

David Levy, managing director of Fivefold Studios, said: “Here at Fivefold Studios, we are proud to be establishing a sustainable, technology-led enterprise that champions the values shaping the future of media & entertainment.

“Our inhouse team has been part of the virtual production revolution from the very start and are dedicated to building in Wales a centre of excellence for advanced media production. Our team of industry veterans have serviced jobs for Netflix, Apple, Paramount, and Amazon MGM studios. Fivefold Studios are ready to deliver best in class VP solutions for your projects.”

Professor Sara Pepper OBE, Media Cymru’s co-director, said: “Virtual production continues to make waves across the media sector enabling significant business benefits through greater flexibility during production including the ability to make real-time adjustments and enhancements and more streamlined production.

“For these reasons, Fivefold opening in Wales will be a game changer for the Cardiff Capital Region’s media cluster, for Wales and for the UK. The region is already on the map as one of the leading media clusters in the UK and this facility will enable further opportunities for the cluster and those currently or looking to work in it. It also further commits to our ambitions of building a greener, fairer, globally connected media sector fit for the future.”