G6 Motion Control has opened a 2,500 sq ft film studio in Salford.

The company, which provides camera robots, tracking vehicles, steadicams, motion control rigs, and virtual production kit, has signed a 10-year lease on a 5,000 sq ft space in Montford Enterprise Centre in Salford - with half to be used as a studio and half as its new offices. The centre is owned by the Northern Trust Company.

The exact location of the new facility is off West Ashton Street in Salford, Manchester, close to MediaCity, Trafford Park and Manchester City Centre. It contains an 11m x 9m infinity cove, 4m x 6m roller shutter entrance, on-site parking, as well as 4x 32amp single-phase power and 4x 63amp 3-phase power - and the space can be hired alongside full lighting, camera and grip packages.

G6 Motion Control director Ramzan Anwar said: “The specialist equipment we provide isn’t the easiest to get hold of, especially if you are looking for one company to provide more than one. That’s where we come in, all our tools are under one roof so we become a one-stop shop for agencies and production companies. We collaborate with innovative brands and artists to make films, commercials and music videos that look like no other. We strive to break the boundaries of what’s possible and love it when people say ‘it can’t be done’.”

He added: “We were in the market for about a year or two to locate the perfect area which we could grow the business into. We needed somewhere large enough to house all our specialist services and another joining unit/space where we could look to open up a brand new film studio. Opening up a new film studio will go hand in hand with our current offering and will allow us to expand the business. The future looks bright now we have taken the leap and moved into our new space at Montford Enterprise Centre, and we can’t wait to draw more productions up to Manchester ideally providing more work and exposure for the crew in the local area.

“We chose the space at Montford as firstly, having two brand new units next to each other was a big plus. This was perfect for what we wanted to do - one unit for our kit, fabrication and office and a completely separate unit to launch a new film studio. Secondly, the location! Located right behind Media City and minutes away from our preferred rental house. It was a gem of a find.”

Victoria Anderton, asset manager at Northern Trust, added: “I am delighted we were able to facilitate G6 Motion Control Ltd’s expansion plans by providing adjoining units from which they can utilise the space and continue to grow. Providing modern business space, Montford Enterprise Centre is now home to 8 different companies, and there are only 2 units that remain available. We have had strong interest in the remaining space and I am confident the scheme will be fully occupied in the near future.”