RF mount cinema camera builds on the EOS R5 C and EOS C70

Canon has launched the EOS C80, an RF mount cinema camera.

Building on the EOS R5 C and EOS C70, the EOS C80 becomes the second Canon camera with the backside illuminated (BSI) stacked CMOS sensor, first unveiled in the EOS C400 earlier this year. This allows for full frame 6K capture with 16 stops of dynamic range.

It also has a triple base ISO of 800/3200/12,800, and an intelligent auto-switching mode to switch between them during dynamic scenes, as well as Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology enhanced with advanced autofocus capabilities as well as face, eye, head, body, and animal tracking.

The camera includes a redesigned and removeable top handle, a brighter LCD panel, new joystick design, Canon’s PL to RF mount adapter, built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and real-time lens metadata and distortion data capture/ output. It is also compatible with Canon’s RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens for VR.

The EOS C80 supports 12-bit Cinema RAW Light of up to 6K 30p, and features new MP4 video formats such as XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S. These options deliver oversampled 4K 4:2:2 10-bit image quality with “manageable” file sizes.