Marlow Film Studios, a proposed film studio in Buckhinghamshire, has been denied planning permission by the local council.

Buckinghamshire Council supported a recommendation from its planning officers that the application be refused, after some local residents had raised worries over it being built on greenbelt land and its possible effect on local roads. The decision had originally been set to be made in October 2023, but was delayed until now to hear more about transport and environmental issues.

Robert Laycock, chief executive of Marlow Film Studios, said: “Despite many members on the committee crediting the quality of the application, and acknowledging the very significant social and economic benefits it would bring to Buckinghamshire, we are disappointed the committee was not able to support this extraordinary proposal. It is one of the most significant investment opportunities in the future of Buckinghamshire and its residents, and we are now considering the next steps for the development.

“In addition to luminaries like James Cameron, Andy Serkis, Paul Greengrass, Richard Curtis, Jeremy Irons and a host of global figures who support us, we are most touched by the unprecedented level of local support from Buckinghamshire. Over 5,200 people wrote letters of support, and well over 100 people turned up in person to the meeting today to show councillors how much they care.”

Marlow Film Studios had been planned to be built on the unused Marlow quarry. Film director Cameron had written a letter to the council stating that the facility could become a base for his Lightstorm 3D VFX company as well as home to a training centre. The Studios had announced plans to invest £20 million in local infrastructure in an attempt to answer the concerns of locals.

The facility had planned to contain 18 sound stages over 472,000 sq ft, 410,000 sq ft of workshops, and 280,000 sq ft of production offices over a 36 hectare plot, with the hope to support 4,000 jobs in the area - 2,000 in technical and production roles and 2,000 in the wider economy - as well as spur £3.5 billion of new investment in film and TV production, of which £1.5 billion would be spent locally.