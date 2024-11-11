Mobile Viewpoint has rebranded as Vislink, several years after the company was acquired.

Mobile Viewpoint was acquired by Vislink in 2021, but until now had operated as a separate brand. It specialises in mobile live streaming products, including 5G and bonded-cellular and AI-based tech used for live news, TV and sports, and is headquartered in the Netherlands with offices around the globe.

The business will now operate as the bonded cellular division of Vislink, and continue to be run by co-founder and former managing director Michel Bais. Bais also continues as chief product officer of Vislink as a whole.

Vislink recently launched a miniature transmitter, which aims to allow broadcasters to capture first person perspectives at live events with high definition video transmission.