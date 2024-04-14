Nikon has completed its acquisition of Red Digital Cinema, after the deal was first anonunced last month.

With the completion, Red president Jarred Land becomes an advisor to the ccompany, and so does Red founder James Jannard. Red will now be ed by co-CEOs, with former EVP of Red Tommy Rios stepping up into the role alongside Keiji Oishi, of Nikon’s Imaging Business Unit.

There will be no changes to RED’s current product lineup, partners, and relationship with the dealers. RED will continue to support its policies with warranties, repair services, customer services, and overall product support.

Hiroyuki Ikegami, EVP and general manager of Nikon’s Imaging Business Unit, said: “Welcoming RED, a company that has been at the forefront of innovative technology, to the Nikon family is sure to expand the possibilities of imaging expression, and further delight the market with its innovation. Combining the best of both companies and working together to develop new, distinctive products, is our goal and for the brand to remain the choice for fans of Nikon and RED, and possibly reach out to an even wider audience.”

Oishi said: “I believe it is my mission as the representative of RED to develop the market in a way that will pay respect to the corporate cultures of RED and Nikon. You can look forward to RED’s future product development which will aim to meet and exceed the expectations of cinematographers around the world.”

Rios commented: “We are the pioneer in digital cinematography, and the synergy with Nikon will only help us to continue to evolve. We’ll continue to deliver cutting-edge technology that no one has ever seen before. We remain committed to working together with the RED dealers around the world.”

Jannard added: “It is a proud moment for me to see RED, a brand that I have nurtured with passion for over 20 years, gain the opportunity to achieve new heights with the help of Nikon, a company that I also love.”

Land stated: “By joining the Nikon family, a company that is known for the advanced technology that it has been cultivated over many years, I am confident that RED will bring a new era to the professional digital cinema camera market. It is an honor to be a part of this new chapter.”

Jannard founded Red in 2005, and it has since become a key part of the digital cinema camera market. It began with the 4K Red One camera in 2006, and has since created the V-Raptor [X] and V-Raptor XL [X] systems, the flagship DSMC3 generation systems and the first available large format global shutter cinema cameras. Their products have recently been used on the likes of Mank, Squid Game, Hacks, Navalny, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Deepest Breath.