Cyrus Mewawalla of GlobalData explains why the media industry should be cautious in light of how quickly GenAI is improving

Cyrus Mewawalla, head of thematic intelligence at GlobalData explains what the future looks like for GenAI and how it won’t take as long as you might imagine for AI to present with 100% accuracy, to be a sentient being with a conscience that’s at least as intelligent as a human being.

In terms of the immediate future, Mewawalla looks at how GenAI is already impact every segment of the media and entertainment industry, and how it’s evolving fast, improving ten fold every 12 months.

This short podcast was recorded at the AI Creative Summit, run by Broadcast Tech and held at BFI Southbank, London towards the end of 2023.