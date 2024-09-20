TV presenter and property developer Sarah Beeny has launched Stokeford Studios, a studio facility in Somerset.

Stokeford Studios includes a 6000 sq ft main studio with overlooking gallery, as well as attached production offices, dressing rooms, rehearsal spaces and green room. It is powered by renewable three phase power from large solar array, and the plot includes space for future expansion.

Beeny is initially hiring to run the studio independently, and also hopes to use the space for public exhibitions, events and workshops - in addition to productions. It is now open to hire.

Beeny said: “Stokford Studios has been a long-time dream of mine, the last couple of years has been pretty hard but it’s dreams that got me through and so I was determined to make it happen. It combines my passion for property with my love for filmmaking and engaging the next generation.

“I wanted to create a space where musicians, artists, creators, and visionaries can come together, collaborate, and push the boundaries of their craft. Stokeford Studios is designed to do just that—offering a dynamic environment with all the tools needed to bring ideas to life.”

Images: Pacific Curd Photography