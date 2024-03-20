The expansion of Shepperton Studios is now complete and the studio complex has become the second largest HETV and film studio in the world.

Shepperton Studios is home to Amazon MGM Studios and Netflix.

The complex includes 31 purpose-built sound stages, workshops and production space, let to Amazon MGM Studios and Netflix. The expansion added 17 sound stages, 548,000 sq ft of production and workshop spaces as well as two backlots.

Amazon MGM Studios has taken a total of nine new stages and Netflix will be taking eight in addition to its existing 14 leased stages on the original Shepperton site.

The whole site covers 1.5 million sq ft.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The decision by the two largest content producers in the world to choose their long-term home in the UK and base their global productions at Shepperton Studios backed by private sector investment is testament to the support the Government has given to the UK’s screen sector.

“I am thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios and Netflix have taken possession of 17 new state of the art sound stages at Shepperton Studios making Pinewood Group the biggest studio complex in Europe.

“This support was further demonstrated by the recent £1billion package of measures for the creative industries announced in the recent Budget. The UK is now the second largest production hub, second only to Hollywood, in the world.”

Chris Bird, managing director, Prime Video UK, added: “It feels fitting that, 10 years from the launch of Prime Video, we’re beginning our tenure in brand new facilities at Shepperton Studios. It’s so exciting that some of our most loved series and movies around the world will be made right here in the UK, including season three of our fantastic UK Original The Devil’s Hour. Shepperton Studios have long been synonymous with world class filmmaking, and we’re delighted to continue supporting and investing in the UK creative industries.”

Anna Mallett, vice president production EMEA/UK Netflix said: “The UK is our most important production hub outside North America. Today’s announcement reinforces our long-term commitment to Britain’s creative sector. Since 2020, we have invested over $6 billion in the UK creating shows like Sex Education, The Crown and Bridgerton here. The completion of Shepperton will allow us to expand our footprint even further, creating incredible new shows, jobs and a boost for the economy.”

Paul Golding CBE, chairman, Pinewood Group, added: “We’re incredibly pleased to have opened our new state-of-the-art facilities at Shepperton Studios and to see Netflix and Amazon MGM Studios making this long-term commitment to the studios and to the UK.”