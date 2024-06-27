Versa Studios has appointed Paul Greer as its vice president of sales.

Greer will lead commercial partnerships for the business across key creative media, tech and innovation sectors, leaning on his more than 15 years’ experience in the industry. He will specialise in growing key film/HETV, TV, virtual production and new technology relationships and opportunities.

Greer spent nine years with Disney, working on marketing for its theatrical releases and general strategy, was head of global business development for two-and-a-half years at Imaginarium Studios, and has also worked at Pinewood Studios. Most recently, he was head of business development at immersive and interactive technology company Draw & Code.

Greer said: “I am proud to join the amazing team at Versa Studios and I aim to help further establish the studios across all forms of multimedia productions. Our focus on being ‘The Future of Studios’ aligns perfectly with how I see the landscape of the entertainment industry. I look forward to continuing to foster strong connections within the industry and taking a flexible approach to productions to help in the journey of the masterpieces our clients set out to create.”

Charlie Ingall, Versa Studios founder and executive director, added: “Welcoming Paul Greer to join our talented team is an important moment for us - Paul is a veteran in the production industry with vast experience across film, TV, virtual production, gaming and new technology projects. We aim to be the most versatile studios business in the UK as we continue to adapt and evolve with the ever-changing world of media production and Paul is helping us to achieve that. It is an exciting time for Versa Studios.”