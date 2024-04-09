Other parts of parent company Stage 50 are not in administration

Winnersh Film Studios has entered administration, citing cashflow problems caused by the recent actor and writer strikes.

Nick Holloway and Steve Absolom from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint administrators of Winnersh and parent company Stage 50 - although all other parts of the Stage 50 business have not entered administration and continue to trade normally. Stage 50 also operates, designs, and builds boutique film and television studios in Wycombe and Farnborough, and designs and creates purpose-built sound stages and provides specialist creative and technical production space and sound services.

Following cashflow problems caused by the 2023 actor and writer strikes, senior secured lender, SCIO-Fund SICAV-FIS, took steps to stabilise the business, including seeking the appointment of administrators.

Greg Branch, director of SCIO-Fund SICAV-FIS and CIO at SCIO Capital, commented: “We remain fully committed to Stage 50’s model and vision of creating high-quality, innovative spaces for television and film makers. Our priority is to stabilise the business and put in place a foundation upon which Winnersh Film Studios Ltd can move forward.”

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “The Companies will continue to operate as normal while we assess their position.”

Winnersh Films Studios was launched in 2021 with two sound stages operational, and the aim to build six in total, as well as what it claimed would be the, “world’s largest fully-encapsulated virtual production volume.”