The Film and TV Charity
The leading UK charity for people who work in the film, cinema and television industries, whose careers cover all aspects of pre-production and beyond, from script to screen and in a variety of roles.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://filmtvcharity.org.uk/
- Sponsored
Setting the tone on mental health
Andy Glynne describes how The Film and Television Charity aims to make its Whole Picture Toolkit the industry standard for staff wellbeing
- Sponsored
Improving TV’s mental health
The Film and TV Charity’s Whole Picture Toolkit is designed to help companies in our industry support and protect their staff’s wellbeing