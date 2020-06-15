TRP Research
TRP Research was created in 1999 by media research professionals with a passion for deriving utility and meaning from media measurement information. Since then TRP Research has grown, to become one of the largest and most successful suppliers of media research insight and information in our field. From our founders, we have grown to a team of over 70.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@trpresearch.com
- Website:
- https://www.trpresearch.com
- Sponsored
Disney+’s D2C strategy paying off
New SVoD measurement service TRP Codex data confirms successful start for streamer