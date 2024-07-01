“It’s murder-lite but with just enough grit and twists, however contrived, to keep you bingeing through its six episodes. With more stories to plunder in the novel series, this surely won’t be the last we see of the resourceful Pip Fitz-Amobi.”

Keith Watson, The Telegraph

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is at its best when it leans into being a fast-paced, frothy whodunnit. If you go into it expecting an epic and intricate Wilkie Collins-style thriller, you’ll be sorely disappointed. But if you’re looking for an easy, breezy binge-worthy murder mystery, prepare to be glued to your screen.”

Serena Smith, The i

Owning Manhattan, Netflix

“I would like to say that, with Owning Manhattan, the realtor-reality-show genre is surely exhausted. But it’s not, of course. The appetite for high drama with low stakes never wanes. But if we could have a bit of a rest from it, that would be lovely.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The Bear isn’t interested in plot twists or cliffhangers. It is interested in studying character, in peeling back the layers, and it won’t be hurried. It is centred on high cuisine, but what we are also getting here is a Michelin dish of high television. There are no compromises and no apologies for what is a pace that is occasionally less bear, more snail. You get the sense that, just as with the elite restaurant clientele, this is television intended for those considered refined enough to appreciate it.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“In The Bear, everyone is either screaming at one another to ‘shut the fuck up’ (nobody does) or insisting how much they love each other. These extremes provide an apt summary of season three, which wobbles between the two states. This is the kind of show that elicits a deep fondness and, even in its flaws, I feel very fond of The Bear. But in truth, this is not The Bear at its best.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian