Brianna: A Mother’s Story, ITV1

“The first hour of this chilling documentary described Brianna’s life, before taking us through the police procedural elements of the crime, including Brianna’s last known movements caught on CCTV and the killers’ police interviews The details were distressing, and the pain of Brianna’s parents and close friends hard to watch. The last half-hour was given over to Esther Ghey’s campaigning. Her dignity and courage shows up the greed and cowardice of tech companies, which couldn’t even do her the courtesy of appearing in the documentary to defend themselves.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“I’m glad that the excellent, inspiring Brianna: A Mother’s Story, in which her intelligence and compassion shone through the bleakness, did not spare us any of the horror of what two barbarous killers, aged just 15, did to Brianna. Let us never, ever forget that.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Anyone who claims television is no longer relevant, that younger people treat it as an outdated form of entertainment, is not paying attention. No other medium has the power to switch the national focus to a single issue, so intensely that the whole country wakes up and says, ‘We have to fix this.’ It happened last year with the Horizon scandal, when Mr Bates vs The Post Office helped to overturn the miscarriage of justice on a shocking scale. And it is happening again now, with the extraordinary Netflix drama Adolescence, which has forced society to make the connection between knife crime and toxic social media. Brianna: A Mother’s Story echoed that message and came at exactly the right time.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“There is nothing that makes this documentary worthwhile, or that makes it feel like anything but an exploitation of a family’s unutterable sadness. The best that can be hoped is that it is so anodyne that there is no backlash that hurts these suffering people further.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian