Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body, Channel 5

“While the programme was familiar and predictable in places, it was a triumphant reminder of what a fabulous communicator Mosley was, taking to cold water to examine its effect on the body, and imparting facts with concision, eloquence and — in the case of cancer — a nifty montage of Michael Mosley avatars, his distorted voice symbolising the nasty ravages of rogue cells.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Despite the fun that Mosley was clearly having, the emphasis throughout was on the public health message and the benefits for viewers at home. We can reduce our blood pressure without joining an expensive gym; walking for at least 15 minutes a day can cut the chance of premature death. It is all said clearly and with gentle encouragement. Hectoring was never Mosley’s style. He will be missed.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“To see the Daily Mail’s much-loved medical expert Dr Michael Mosley bouncing around full of vim, filmed a few months before his tragic death on holiday, provokes a cascade of emotions. It’s saddening to see him evidently worried about his own mortality, heart-breaking to watch him hurl himself into experiments and fitness tests, but also a delight to witness his inexhaustible zest for life.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body wasn’t the most tightly focused documentary. It had a scattershot quality as it jumped around the body, looking at the factors behind clogged arteries one moment and how ageing impacts our bones the next. What tied it together was Mosley’s quiet awe at the everyday magic of our brains, bones and breathing. That eagerness contributed to an informative and enjoyable episode – a fitting sign-off from a journalist who did so much to bring medical science to mainstream audiences.”

Ed Power, The i

“The one other entertaining thing about Dating Naked is that it’s hosted by Rylan Clark, who remains clothed and only says ‘I feel a bit overdressed’ once. Otherwise, it’s one heavily constructed reality show ding-dong after another, as partnerships are thrown together and discarded quicker than a cardigan at the door. In the great history of naked TV shows, it may say something about me that I prefer Naked and Afraid. This, however, is a load of bollocks.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“Dating Naked UK isn’t necessarily awful because the contestants are naked. It’s awful and the contestants are naked. Once the novelty has worn off, it’s a dire, derivative reality contest with absolutely nothing to offer.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph