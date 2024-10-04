The Search for Nicola Bulley, BBC1

“This documentary was a study in how one family’s tragedy was hijacked for clicks and likes. Nicola’s parents and sister, along with her husband Paul, provided insight into what it is like for an ordinary family to find itself in this nightmare situation. They have lost someone they loved. Two girls have lost a mother. But for the TikTokers, it was all just content.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Director Rachel Lob-Levyt’s thorough, methodical and evenly paced documentary introduced us to several of the podcasters and tweeters – every one of them the sort of needy attention-seekers you’d cross the road to avoid.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Surveying the frenzy with the cool clarity of hindsight, BBC1’s The Search for Nicola Bulley revisited the case, paying tribute to Nicola’s life while shedding unflattering light on the online sleuths who swarmed after her death. It made for a grim but fascinating documentary.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“The Search for Nicola Bulley, while excellent public service broadcasting, was arguably mistitled. The real, enraging meat of it was not the police search, but the conspiracy theorists, self-proclaimed ‘sleuths’ and clickbait morons who meddled with that search by peddling cruel untruths and hunches.”

Carol Midgley, The Times