“Your Friends & Neighbours is fun and funny. John Hamm is brilliant as a man frustrated by his own greed, furious to find himself a divorcee and altogether ripe for the picking by any passing midlife-crisis-seller. He makes you wish he had done much more in this vein over the past decade – but also glad to have him back in his intelligent, nuanced groove. And the surrounding cast – including Amanda Peet as Cooper’s ex-wife, Mel, and an outstanding Olivia Munn as Mel’s friend and Coop’s secret booty call, Samantha – are just as strong. But you long for this show to catch fire, to burn through its fears and choose just one of the many brilliant things it could be.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“More than just a mystery or a crime caper, this is an intelligent and, at times, very funny show that is driven forward by Hamm’s understated brilliance. It’s perhaps his best performance since Mad Men, aided by strong and complex relationships that are cleverly developed. As a viewer we may not always agree with his decisions, the way he treats people or the path he chooses, but such is the strength and depth of our flawed protagonist that you cannot help but care what happens to him.”

Tim Glanfield, The Times

“It’s all very easy on the eye. Showrunner Jonathan Tropper has written a solid, if uninspiring story, and Apple have brought it to the screen with the sort of colour palette you’d expect from a DFS advert. And yet there’s something a bit insipid about Your Friends & Neighbours. Coop selects his victims based on the ease of sneaking into their mansions, the likelihood that they won’t notice a missing watch or handbag. It’s all a bit easy.”

Nick Hilton, The Independent

World’s Toughest Drive: My African Adventure, Channel 4

“Broadcast to coincide with World Parkinson’s Day, this quietly devastating documentary followed Colonel Guy Deacon, a formerly fit and healthy army officer who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for the past 12 years. The 12-month trip and vast continent meant cameras couldn’t track him 24/7. Director Rob Hayward joined him intermittently, with the rest filled in by Deacon’s own video diary. This patchwork feel only lent further authenticity and impact to this his extraordinary and emotive film.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph