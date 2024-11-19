“This is very much its own show and can be enjoyed even if you’re only vaguely familiar with the source material”

Dune: Prophecy, Sky Atlantic

“The producers of Dune: Prophecy say they are honouring the ‘tone’ of the Villeneuve films – a sort of elevated gloominess that is both awe-inspiring and stonkingly grim. It is certainly beautiful to look at and features the franchise’s signature asymmetrical spaceships and top-drawer costuming. But this is very much its own show and can be enjoyed even if you’re only vaguely familiar with the source material.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“Dune: Prophecy looks great, with its crisp monochrome styling and its nicely alien architecture, the latter based around the hairpin curves evoked by the franchise’s title font. The world it builds – intense, intellectual, unforgivingly meritocratic and yet tinged with the unpredictable and supernatural – is a template for a bracingly different kind of science fiction. But it has work to do to overcome this tentative start.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“I do appreciate that this is a big series headed by two women in their fifties and you can’t say that too often. There’s not much humour to be found here though. The main light relief is when beautiful people have sex and snort drugs. But if you like this sort of thing, it is well done. Though it wouldn’t hurt it to lighten up occasionally.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“With so much crammed in, the first 10 minutes of the opening episode alone could have been stretched out to an entire episode. Yet there’s still plenty here to stick around for. Gorgeous production values and a focus on the stranger, even scary elements of Frank Herbert’s world offer a different path into the Dune universe that more than justifies this series’ existence. This is more than just a mere money-grabbing spinoff.”

David Opie, The i