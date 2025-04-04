“I found it profound and bravely original and I think anyone who has been in the room when someone is dying will appreciate its candour”

“The sex scenes in Dying for Sex are not clichéd but you may find them a little OTT. Not everyone may want to see, for instance, Rob Delaney’s character getting off on being kicked in the genitals, though I thought it was funny. But death, or rather the long traipse to it from cancer, is something that this series does exquisitely well, and with great wisdom and wit. I found it profound and bravely original and I think anyone who has been in the room when someone is dying will appreciate its candour.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It is darkly funny and very frank. In tone it is a bit like Girls, the Lena Dunham series everybody loved to hate. Everyone is cool and unfazed by the mad sex stuff – even her palliative-care assistant starts talking about bondage within minutes of meeting. We can all imagine ourselves receiving a terminal diagnosis; unless you’re the kind of person who would react to it by having a bag of vibrators delivered to the oncology ward or finding a man who wants you to pee on him for kicks, the sex part doesn’t feel so relatable.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It is a lot to deal with and, perhaps uniquely in the annals of modern television history, Dying for Sex feels like it could do with longer episodes or a longer season, so that more justice could be done to all parts of Molly’s life. But perhaps the pell-mell rush is in keeping with her pressing need to do all that she wants before the inevitable arrives. There is never enough time.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“This programme has made an invaluable contribution to the story of Mohamed Al Fayed, a horrifying tale that urgently needs to be told in full.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian