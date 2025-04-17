Just Act Normal, BBC3

“It is, within each episode and over the entire series, beautifully structured and holds its many strands in perfect tension. Janice Okoh’s work is done full justice by three extraordinary young actors – we are surely watching stars being born – and just as strong a supporting cast. It is altogether a wonderful thing.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

The Diamond Heist, Netflix

“If you put the really quite serious danger aside and all the suffering the gang members must have caused many innocent people during their long and varied careers out of your mind, it’s a hugely satisfying tale, brilliantly told.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Ransom Canyon, Netflix

“Romance fans will lap it up. Everyone else may wonder if they aren’t watching a comedy that has misplaced its laugh track.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph