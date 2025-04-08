Reunion, BBC1

“With a mainly deaf production crew and a mission to present Sheffield’s deaf community authentically, Reunion could easily have become ‘that deaf show’, cart before horse. But this is an excellent four-parter that never lets its own backstory overshadow the enduring demands of good drama.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“While the story of a former prisoner slowly piecing their life back together in the face of bureaucratic inadequacy is not a new one, there is something fresh and shocking about seeing it through the eyes of a man who spends his days in a silent world and whose life turns on failings and institutional oversights such as his probation officer forgetting to bring an interpreter just before he is let out onto the streets.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Reunion is proof that representation at every stage of film and television making is not just box-ticking – it’s the key to telling stories we think we know, but in fresh and inclusive ways, without patronising or watering down.”

Rachel Sigee, The i

“Reunion is excellent at the gritty detail of life after prison, and merciless about the failings of a cynical and incompetent probation service. So far, though, it’s hard to feel much sympathy for Daniel. Wrongly convicted or not, he’s a violent man with a penchant for taking hold of people by the throat.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Reunion isn’t an easy watch for a number of reasons – the subject matter is difficult, and the format means full commitment is required. But it is unapologetically itself, and the world it creates is all the more convincing as a result.”

Phil Harrison, The Independent

“The script, by screenwriter William Mager, who is Deaf, incorporates many salient experiences that come with being without hearing in a society not set up for you, but never skates anywhere close to agitprop.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

The White Lotus, Sky Atlantic

“Realistically, this was always going to be the grimmest ending to a season since the series began. However, it was also perhaps the least satisfying. In fairness, the finale did some terrific work building a sense of inescapable dread purely through cutaways. But this all means much less when the show forgets how to hang itself together properly.”

Stuart Heritage, The Guardian

“The show seemed in danger of fizzling to a standstill. But the climactic episode was both written and directed by The White Lotus creator Mike White, who proved he knew what he was doing all along. Treading a deft path between satire, comedy and action drama, he gave each of the characters what they needed.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“This escalating, intense finale more than makes up for slower moments earlier on.”

Emily Baker, The i

“A dark, uncomfortable finale, but one that forced the audience to ponder the very meaning of happiness – true enlightenment.”

Chris Bennion, The Telegraph