“In this charming, intelligent and emotional two-part documentary, she makes a hard sell for what she says is her passion project: teaching British sign language (BSL) to older people who may be struggling with hearing loss. Ayling-Ellis is filled with enthusiasm when she arrives, but it is to the credit of this series, and the benefit of its narrative arc, that setting up BSL classes for the residents proves quite a bit trickier than she expected.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“This did all have a faint whiff of ‘contrived documentary story arc’ about it, the celebrity eventually winning over the reluctant mature students after a spot of faux jeopardy. I can’t be too cynical, though, because Ayling-Ellis is a good presenter and a delightful screen presence, while there were some genuinely heartwarming moments in this episode. Yes, this may have followed a similar pattern to many other such documentaries, but the central idea was spot on and original — and Ayling-Ellis should be commended for coming up with it as a way to combat loneliness.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The first of a two-part report injected a slither of fake jeopardy as Ayling-Ellis’s initial efforts to whip up interest fell at first (sorry) on deaf ears. But this was at heart a touching and feelgood look at how any project that brings people together can foster wellbeing and prompt slumbering grey cells back into action.”

Keith Watson, The Telegraph

“The Beeb was obviously hoping that this show could rival Vicky McClure’s moving experiments with singing to help dementia patients. But without the promise of a climactic performance on stage, learning sign language lacks the drama of coaching a choir.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail