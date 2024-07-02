Skint: The Truth About Britain’s Broken Economy with Tim Harford, Channel 4

“As a viewing experience, it was like being given a must-do-better report by a kindly, articulate economics teacher on school dress-down day. Harford has a hypnotic, plausible quality: Adam Curtis’s authority and vocal delivery without the woo-woo theorising. And he has a way with metaphor too — using mechanised car washes to symbolise technical investment, with those dodgy-looking hand-wash places that seem to be everywhere these days being the opposite.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Charts, graphs and data zigzagged across the screen with often baffling speed. More explanation would have been welcome: for instance, analysis of Britain’s GDP showed each generation was twice as well-off as its parents’, until the banking crash of 2008. Since then, prosperity has flatlined. But is it a bad thing if Millennials are no richer than their parents? Aren’t we always being told Baby Boomers had it easy?”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Paddy and Molly: Show No Mersey, BBC3

“[Pimblett]’s certainly the main reason why you’d want to stick with Paddy and Molly: Show No Mersey. But now I know what MMA is (“nasty, brutish and short,” as someone once said about life in the Middle Ages) and that Trump is a fan, I’m not sure that I do.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“MMA fans aside, this is a show aimed at the demographic that the BBC is desperate to attract: young, northern and working class. And if it reaches them with one of Pimblett’s messages – that men should talk about their mental health, a subject close to his heart after he struggled with depression and one of his friends took his own life – then it can only be a good thing.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The script is bright and breezy, keeping things moving and bringing each episode in at a tight 40 minutes. There is no time to be bored, to dwell on the plot holes or to do anything other than enjoy yourself. It manages to be a meditation on the trials and tribulations of growing up and on the manifestations of grief. In short, it’s a good good girl’s guide to murder.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The story is pacily told and filled with enough twists to make A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder moreish viewing. Think The Famous Five meets Pretty Little Liars, as told by Agatha Christie: it’s a combination that shouldn’t really work on paper, but will have you hooked all the same.”

Katie Rosseinsky, The Independent