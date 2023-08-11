The Case Against Cosby, ITVX

“This is intimate and, at times, revelatory. It also changes the angle. You could frame this documentary as a film about Cosby’s downfall, brought on, at last, by a timely combination of a viral comedy clip which prompted women to speak out, the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein’s disgrace and Andrea Constand’s fortitude and determination. Or you could see it as a film about women bravely revealing what it means to be a survivor, and the many complex faces that that can take.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“It is moving to see the bond that has formed between these survivors of trauma, and how they support one another. But it’s here that the documentary takes a wrong turn by featuring Dr Gabor Maté, the ‘trauma expert’ who seems to pop up everywhere and was last spotted conducting a live-streamed therapy session with Prince Harry. If these women gained comfort from Mate’s words, that is of course a good thing. But I was less comfortable with him sharing his theories on camera as if they were established facts.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Mission to Burnley, Sky Documentaries

“Film-makers take a risk when they follow a football club for months on end. What if it’s a damp squib season with little drama? Well. The series hit lucky with the classic story arc, starting with a low and ending with a high, which it couldn’t have known when starting out. Plus it has two contrasting star characters: the club’s American chairman, Alan Pace, a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Mormons), and Vincent Kompany, the tall, suave, hugely charismatic former Manchester City captain, whom Pace brought in as the new manager.”

Carol Midgley, The Times