The Man Who Stole The Scream, Sky Documentaries

“The Man Who Stole The Scream gradually overcame my defences. This was despite the fact that it took itself very seriously and unfolded at such a stately pace that I felt every one of its 90 minutes. Pål Enger, who is interviewed at length on camera, possesses an unwillingness – maybe even an inability – to equivocate that you can only warm to, even if he is too hard-edged to be charming.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Enger’s smugness is insufferable; thankfully almost all the main players help retell this gripping if ridiculous story. Cops and robbers, curators and reporters, representatives of our very own Scotland Yard plus a shadowy art dealer or two who helped enact an ingenious plan to get the thing back.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, National Geographic

“Hollywood star he may be, but Benedict Cumberbatch was wholly upstaged by Grylls’s moustache. The Isle of Skye was shot in spectacular style by the Nat Geo team. But their adventures weren’t thrilling – anyone who has been on a school Outward Bound trip will have abseiled down a rock face, and you could almost hear Ray Mears tutting when the pair lit a campfire with a box of matches.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Cold, wet, scrambling about on a rocky beach — if this is extraordinary courage, then half the country deserves a medal, because it looked no different to the seaside holiday so many families have endured during this miserable summer. In fact, Ben and Bear had it easier. They didn’t spend three hours in a traffic jam on the M5.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Boot Dreams: Now or Never, BBC3

“Roman Kemp made a sympathetic host, probably because he too once had hopes of being a professional footballer. But it was a sobering reminder of how in sport, fortunes turn on a sixpence.”

Carol Midgley, The Times