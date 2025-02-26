The One That Got Away, BBC4

“The One That Got Away is a great psychological drama attached to a cracking crime thriller. Or a cracking crime thriller attached to a great psychological drama; I am not sure. Either way, it’s a supremely satisfying treat. Don’t – I think I am contractually obliged to say this – let it get away.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Kursk: 10 Days That Shaped Putin, Sky History

“Freighted with emotion, and with Bill Clinton lending heavyweight credentials, it hears from victims’ families about their enduring grief, as well as from British military officials still frustrated about how, maybe, they could have helped the Kursk if only they had been allowed to intervene sooner. And you see how the dream, forged in the 1990s, of a democratic Russia opening up to the world evaporated in a fortnight.”

James Jackson, The Times

Hunting the Online Sex Predators, BBC iPlayer

“This well-intentioned documentary has a significant flaw: it takes on too much by attempting to cover several entirely distinct issues at once. The result is a hodgepodge of information that suffers from a lack of focus. Still, despite the rushed approach and the cringeworthy banter, the film does an adequate job of exposing the cynicism and hypocrisy of the tech industry when it comes to safeguarding younger users from harmful content.”

Ed Power, The i