Managing director to launch boutique drama indie, creative director Gabriel Silver will continue as EP of his slate

Tiger Aspect is to become a dedicated comedy label after managing director Lucy Bedford decided to step away from the business to launch a boutique drama label.

In a staff memo seen by Broadcast, Banijay UK chief Patrick Holland said Bedford’s decision initiated a “careful review” of the business which has resulted in the decision that Tiger Aspect will be “focused squarely on its scripted comedy roots”.

“We feel that in a crowded scripted market there is opportunity here,” Holland wrote.

Comedy creative director Tom Jordan will oversee Tiger Aspect moving forward, developing a range of existing and fresh comedy IP. The indie’s comedy credits range from Man Like Mobeen and Bad Education to Vicar of Dibley and Mr Bean.

Explaining her move, Bedford said: “It’s been a huge privilege to lead Tiger these last couple of years. The team here are unrivalled, and I am beyond grateful to them and all the fantastically talented creatives who have entrusted us with their work.

“But it is time for me start a new chapter, untether from corporate obligations and put my focus back more fully into the creative thinking I love doing the most.”

Projects being developed by Bedford will now move to her new label, details of which are under wraps, and will be made in association with Banijay.

Gabriel Silver to nurture personal slate

As a result of the strategy shift, Tiger Aspect’s drama creative director Gabriel Silver will continue to develop his own slate as an executive producer.

In the event those projects are greenlit, they could be produced in partnership with other scripted labels within the Banijay UK group.

Broadcast understands a consultation process with Tiger Aspect’s two-strong scripted development team is underway with the ambition that the individuals will continue to support the existing projects or remain at Banijay in other development roles.

“This is going to be a gradual transition. Tiger has several exciting drama projects on its slate which are close to green light, and we are very much backing these,” Holland continued.

“We have agreed with Lucy and Gabriel that they, along with some of the Tiger drama team, will continue to work with us to nurture these projects to greenlight and beyond – Lucy via her new business and Gabriel as an executive producer working with Banijay.

“Writers, commissioners and wider stakeholders will continue to work with the team going forward and Tiger remains focused on its broad slate.