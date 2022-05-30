Barclays

Barclays

We were the first UK bank to have a dedicated Media team. Thirty years later, we can offer your business the experience that comes from working with the sector’s leading businesses. By working with many top broadcasters, independent TV companies and global marketing services networks, we have gained valuable knowledge, experience and contacts that can benefit your business.

Contact info

Email:
lorraine.ruckstuhl@barclays.com

More by Barclays