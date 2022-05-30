Barclays
We were the first UK bank to have a dedicated Media team. Thirty years later, we can offer your business the experience that comes from working with the sector’s leading businesses. By working with many top broadcasters, independent TV companies and global marketing services networks, we have gained valuable knowledge, experience and contacts that can benefit your business.
Contact info
- Sponsored
Broadcast Global TV Production Map 2022
The shape of the consolidated world
- Sponsored
Future of Content Thought Leadership
Special report on the content sector, exploring the value of new and original programming at a time of continued disruption by new technologies
- Sponsored
Whisper: our assets are our people
When the pandemic hit, the sports producer doubled down on protecting staff jobs and “eking out that little bit more” than its rivals
- Sponsored
What’s next in global media M&A?
How do the likes of Netflix and Comcast react to the recent mega-mergers that have reshaped global media, asks Tom Dods
- Sponsored
Best Indie nominees: Chalkboard TV
Mike Benson’s indie showed factual producers can make it in the drama game
- Sponsored
Best Indie nominees: Talkback
Launching new formats on Netflix and ITV proved how versatile Fremantle-owned Talkback can be
- Sponsored
Best Indie nominees: Love Productions
Love Productions quickly pivoted during lockdown to create innovative, Covid-safe versions of hits such as The Great British Bake Off
- Sponsored
Best Indie nominees: Plimsoll Productions
The Bristol-based factual giant produced cutting-edge shows for everyone from Apple TV+ and Netflix to the PSBs
- Sponsored
Best Indie nominees: 72 Films
From BBC’s Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty to Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, 72’s factual hits made waves
- Sponsored
Best Indie nominees: Mammoth Screen
The ITV Studios drama indie delivered one of 2020’s most talked about hits: The Serpent
- Sponsored
Indies show resilience in Covid crisis
The sector was hit hard by the pandemic but with determination, hard work and a little support, production is now back in a major way
- Sponsored
Branded content boom: why digital channels count
Advertisers are following viewers to VoD and social media services and smart companies are taking advantage
- Sponsored
Podcast: Are we drowning in premium TV streaming platforms?
Emma Bartholomew in conversation with Pulse Films – president scripted, Jamie Hall & Barclays relationship director - Tom Dods
- Sponsored
Pandemic puts SVoDs in charge
Big-ticket movie launches and ease of use means streamers are attracting subscribers faster than ever, says Tom Dods
- Sponsored
What does the Restart Scheme mean for the TV sector?
The government insurance scheme will be great for confidence in uncertain times and shows the industry is open for business, says Charlotte Sanders
- Sponsored
Coronavirus has changed everything for TV
Some people have stopped watching linear television without even realising it, says Tom Dods
- Sponsored
VFX shows resilience through Covid-19 crisis
While the coronavirus has drastically reduced work for VFX companies, the industry has quickly adjusted, says Lorraine Ruckstuhl
- Sponsored
In Business: bringing Gangs of London to the small screen
Pulse Films found Barclays financing integral to the big-budget Sky Atlantic drama production
- Sponsored
How indies can adapt their content to flourish after Covid-19
The government has laid out a roadmap for loosening the lockdown, but production companies still face big challenges in getting back to work
- Sponsored
Supporting UK content creation
Discover how Barclays is helping to fund productions and boosting the creative sector