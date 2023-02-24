Anna Foster on the Turkey earthquake disaster

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2023-02-24T16:32:00
As 29 UK channels air Turkey-Syria earthquake Disasters Emergency Committee advert tonight, BBC’s middle east correspondent shares her experience
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now