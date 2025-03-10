The BBC has acquired the debut TV drama of Denmark’s Thomas Vinterberg, exploring the fallout of floods caused by climate change.

BBC4 will play host to the 7 x 60-minute Families Like Ours, which is written by the creator of films including The Hunt and Another Round, alongside Bo Hr. Hansen who is behind titles including The Art of Crying.

It is set in Denmark in a not-too-distant future where rising water levels mean the country needs to be evacuated, with the less wealthy dependant on government-funded relocation to challenging destinations.

It follows a high school student in love for the first time forced to choose between the three people she loves the most.

Vinterberg said: “I have a deepfelt connection with the UK and as you will see, it also plays a part in this series. Therefore, it is with eager anticipation that I now await how a new audience will receive Families Like Ours, and I am very thankful to the BBC for delivering this story to a nation I feel such a close kinship with.”

Head of BBC programme acquisition Sue Deeks added: “Families Like Ours is a beautifully constructed, thought-provoking drama about what happens when people are confronted by the inconceivable and forced to make seemingly impossible choices.”

The series was produced by Zentropa Entertainments for TV 2 Denmark, Studiocanal and Canal+ last year. It is distributed by Studiocanal.