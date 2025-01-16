Broadcaster sets out advice for producers looking to apply the technology

The BBC has published its guidelines on AI, after giving Broadcast the inside track on the principles by which it wants to use the technology.

Earlier today, AI leads Rachel Jupp and Peter Archer signalled the BBC’s thinking around how and when gen AI can be applied to shows. It comes as the pair have overseen a period of experimentation with several pilots rolled out and fast-tracked across platforms including BBC Sounds.

With plans to accelerate the work being done around AI and further deploy AI tools across the organisation, the full guidance is now available for producers.

It largely establishes what audiences are concerned about when it comes to the use of the technology and focuses on the need to be transparent and open wherever it is being applied. This comprises both audience-facing content, such as ‘face-swapping’ techniques, and behind-the-scenes uses, such as translations of news stories.

It outlines a formula by which producers can establish key decisions about disclosure and advises on different use cases.

The guidance also points to the need for open conversations with commissioners about any proposed use of AI.

The full guidance can be accessed here.