Deep Fusion’s Benjamin Field on why his company wanted to help with controversial show

When Deep Fusion Films was approached to collaborate on Vicky Pattison & Potato’s (ITV Studios) Channel 4 documentary, My Deepfake Sex Tape, we didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Our task was to make the convincing deepfake of Vicky Pattison that could go out online to highlight how quickly a non-consensual, fake sex tape could become available across the internet.

This was not just another project; it was a mission that aligns with everything we’ve been fighting for in the realms of legislation, policy, and ethical AI. In a world where technology often outpaces regulation, our work on this programme is part of a broader effort to protect individuals’ digital likenesses and promote consent in the digital age.

Why this project matters

With Vicky’s courage and Channel 4’s platform, the documentary, directed by Alice Bowden & produced by Hannah Farrell, sheds light on the horrifying ease with which deepfake pornography can be created. By simulating the process under controlled conditions – with actors and full consent – it exposes a sliver of the pain and humiliation that countless victims endure daily.

We’re proud to have brought our expertise to this project. Every frame and every decision were guided by our shared commitment to ensure ethical production, respect for consent, and the ultimate goal of educating the public about this issue.

The reality of deepfake abuse

Deepfake technology has enabled unprecedented creativity, but its darker applications have created devastating consequences. In 2024 alone, explicit deepfake videos reached record levels, with women accounting for over 90% of the victims. These videos strip individuals of their dignity, autonomy, and control. Worse, they are often created and circulated without consent, leaving victims to face an unimaginable invasion of privacy.

The team and I at Deep Fusion has long been committed to raising awareness about the dangers of such misuse. From working on legislative campaigns to advocating for ethical AI applications, we’ve been at the forefront of pushing for tighter regulations around the use of digital likenesses.

Our legislative efforts

Deep Fusion Films has been actively involved in pushing for legislative reform in this space.

I have presented evidence to a parliamentary select committee, highlighting the critical concerns around the misuse of digital likenesses. During this session, I emphasised the urgent need for legal protections against the unauthorised creation and distribution of AI-generated content.

I raised concerns about the psychological harm caused to victims and the lack of accountability for perpetrators. Our recommendations included stricter penalties to those who behave illegally, immorally and unethically, greater transparency from tech companies, and increased public education about digital ethics.

In addition to this advocacy, we have worked closely with policymakers and advocacy groups to draft protections for digital likenesses, ensuring that people have control over their image and identity in the digital space.

This documentary complements our ongoing mission, using storytelling to galvanise public support for these critical protections.

A collaborative approach

Working alongside Vicky Pattison and Potato was a seamless collaboration.

Vicky’s bravery in lending her voice (and face) to this issue has brought a deeply personal and human perspective to a problem often hidden in the shadows. Her willingness to explore this subject in such an open and raw manner is a testament to her commitment to sparking change.

Why we’re proud

My Deepfake Sex Tape is a rallying cry. It brings the conversation about consent, technology, and abuse into millions of homes, encouraging viewers to confront the uncomfortable truths about how society treats women and their autonomy in the digital age.

For me, it’s about more than filmmaking; it’s about using the tools at our disposal to drive meaningful change.

A call to action

My hope is that this powerful and necessary documentary is just the beginning.

We need stronger laws, more robust education about digital ethics, and a collective commitment from society, tech companies, and governments to ensure that technology serves to empower, not exploit. We cannot allow the insidious misuse of AI to become the cost of progress.

We’re proud to have stood alongside Vicky Pattison in this fight and hope that this documentary will serve as a catalyst for change. Speak out. Fight back. Protect consent in the digital age.