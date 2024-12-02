Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir to air on linear in the UK

CBBC has picked up the rights to hit French animated series Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.

The series following two Parisian teenagers who transform into superheroes is produced by Miraculous Corp, the joint venture between Mediawan and animation studio ZAG.

The 156-hour agreement, which was brokered by Mediawan Kids and Family, encompasses seasons one to six of the superhero series and five specials. Series five will debut on CBBC this week while the other series will be available on iPlayer.

Created by Thomas Astruc, Nathanaël Bronn, and Jeremy Zag, the series follows Parisian teenagers Marinette and Adrien, who transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect their city. The five specials expand the world beyond Paris, to new locations including New York, Shanghai and London.

In the UK, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is also available on Disney+ which holds the first window streaming rights, as well as Pop TV, and Netflix, which has seasons one to four and two specials).

“CBBC is dedicated to delivering high-quality children’s programming that entertains and inspires,” said Miraculous Corp’s head of content partnerships and distribution Maria Doolan.

“With this agreement, fans can look forward to enjoying the full breadth of Miraculous storytelling on CBBC, from the show’s beginnings to its latest thrilling episodes and special event features.”

BBC senior head of commissioning 7+ Sarah Muller said: “We have always loved Miraculous and are so excited to be bringing it to our CBBC audience who we know will love it as much we do. The show’s exciting mix of action-packed plots, relatable characters, and themes of courage, teamwork, and responsibility make it a standout addition to CBBC’s lineup of family-friendly content.”