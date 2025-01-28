Full screen in popup Previous

The Last Kingdom writer Stephen Butchard’s latest drama tells the story of a a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but sees a future elsewhere.

Two-time BAFTA TV Award-winning actor Sean Bean (Marriage, Time) plays gang leader Ronnie Phelan with James Nelson-Joyce (Bird, A Thousand Blows) starring as Ronnie’s friend, Michael Kavanagh. Additional case members include Hannah Onslow (Empire of Light, This Is Going to Hurt) as Diana Williams, Michael’s partner, Jack McMullen (Hijack, Ford V Ferrari) as Ronnie’s son, Jamie Phelan, and Julie Graham (Shetland, Time) as Elaine, head of the Phelan family alongside her husband Ronnie.

This City Is Ours is a eight-part series produced by Left Bank Pictures. It is set and was filmed on location in Liverpool, with additional filming in Spain. It directed by BAFTA award-winning Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), who serves as lead director, John Hayes (Nightsleeper, Dublin Murders), and Eshref Reybrouck (Undercover). It was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama.

The series will air in the Spring,