Broadcast Magazine

Julie Pizzi: Game on for the next big franchise

By 2023-09-29T10:12:00

119368_01188b

The Bunim/Murray president on Buddy Games and why the time is right for a great new format to blow up on the global market

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now