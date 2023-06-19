ITN’s chief executive Rachel Corp has called on the government to do more to protect journalistic standards in the face of AI developments ahead of the next general election.

Writing to Chloe Smith, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Corp requested that the government further considers how developments in AI technology will impact the news industry. “While experts, politicians and regulators are already raising questions about the role of generative AI and its development, there is little mention of journalism,” she wrote.

In the letter, Corp calls for a dedicated AI and journalism working group to be convened by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, in collaboration with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. She adds that by collaborating with government and other news organisations “we can safeguard trusted information which is so vital to any democracy.”

The ITN chief proposes that the working group should explore potential remedies to sustain professional journalism, such as implementing a kitemark system of a revision of copyright law.

The next general election will be held no later than January 2025, with Corp urging the government to ensure that the public can rely on professional journalism against a backdrop of what she calls “the proliferation of deep fakes and misinformation”.

The letter continues: “Generative AI’s potential to distort audiences’ understanding of impartial and accurate information could directly impact social cohesion, which is crucial for a functioning society.”

While Corp also outlines the potential benefits of AI technology, such as freeing journalists from administrative tasks and enabling better data understanding through various analytical tools, she argues that ultimately the tech “will never be able to replicate the work of journalists who gather information and contextualise using their knowledge, experience, contacts and on-the-ground presence to act as eyewitnesses to events.”

The letter concludes: “The Prime Minster has expressed his intention for the UK to be a leading force in developing international AI standards and becoming a global AI superpower, and by committing to a thriving journalism sector - foundational to our democracy - there can be no clearer indication of those intentions.”

In May, Channel 4’s chief executive Alex Mahon also outlined concerns about the potential impact of AI, urging the industry to address the impact it could have on younger audiences as AI and algorithms “have no allegiance to truth or honesty”.