ITV, Sky Sports, and Virgin Media will be airing the meet in the UK & Ireland

25 broadcasters will air the 2023 Royal Ascot meet over 176 territories.

HBA Media handled the horse racing competition’s broadcast rights, with ITV Racing the host broadcaster. It will air the meet in daily five-hour programmes from Tuesday 20 June to Saturday 24 June, with Sky Sports Racing and Virgin Media also showingRoyal Ascot in the UK & Ireland.

This year’s Royal Ascot will be the last for iconic jockey Frankie Dettori, and promotion ahead of the event has focused on this. Ascot partnered with Little Dot Sport to produce a 25-minute special on Dettori that will air on Sky Sports Racing ahead of the action.

ITV Racing’s world feed will include its daily five-hour coverage with the full 35-race card, and international broadcasters will also have access to the “Golden Hour” on Gold Cup Day (Thursday, 22 June). The Golden Hour looks at the competition through an international lens, and is presented by Tom Stanley and Michelle Yu, with comedian Kojo Anim providing lifestyle inserts.

Royal Ascot broadcasters Europe: ITV Racing, Sky Sports Racing & Virgin Media (UK & Ireland), RAI (Italy), Setanta (Baltics and Eurasia), Polsat (Poland), CYTA (Cyprus), WeDoTV (Germany, Switzerland and Austria) and Silknet (Georgia), Viaplay (Scandinavia & the Netherlands) North America: NBC & Peacock (USA), TSN (Canada), SportsMax (Caribbean) South America: ESPN & Star+ Asia: FanCode & Sony Pictures Network (India), TransVision (Indonesia), Wasu.tv (China), Charlton (Israel) Australia: Entain, Racing.com & Sky Thoroughbred Central Africa: SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa) Other: Global Eagle (cruise ships), Reuters & Transworld Sports (news outlets)

Henry Birtles, chief executive of HBA Media, said: “We are immensely proud to work with the Ascot team on the distribution of the Royal Meeting. Our strong working relationship has helped deliver an audience befitting this most prestigious of events - Ascot’s commission of Frankie Dettori: A Royal Ascot Love Affair is a superb example of the outstanding promotional content we can offer our broadcast partners.

“Every year, all the eyes of the horse racing, lifestyle and news worlds will be upon Royal Ascot and HBA Media looks forward to delivering top quality coverage to our partners and fans around the world.”

Felicity Barnard, commercial director of Ascot Racecourse, added: “We are thrilled that Royal Ascot will once again be broadcast across the world, including some exciting new media outlets for the first time. With international representation on the track expected from four different continents it is vitally important that we are reaching a truly global audience which we will deliver in partnership with HBA.

“Outside of the live action, it is exciting to be able to tell the story of one of the greatest jockeys the sport has ever seen through the prism of Royal Ascot. Frankie Dettori: A Royal Ascot Love Affair beautifully captures some of the highs and lows of Frankie’s magnificent career and we hope that racing fans new and old will enjoy it.”