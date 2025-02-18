Over 620,000 viewers tuned into the final day of Premier Padel’s Riyadh event through the official Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube channel.

The channel live streamed the event on 17 February, allowing viewers to watch the final of the men’s side of the tournament. It was the first tournament of the 2025 season. Ronaldo was also present at the match, and you can watch the stream below.

Broadcast Sport has been told that even though Ronaldo is not an investor in the league and was not paid to run the live stream, he offered to stream the event to help the tournament reach new audiences. He is also a friend of Premier Padel chairman Nasser al-Khelaïfi.

Premier Padel is already available worldwide through broadcasters such as Red Bull TV, beIN Sports, Canal+, ESPN/Disney+, Sky Italia, Super Tennis, Movistar, Viaplay, Cosmote, and Sport TV. It is also shown through the official Premier Padel app.

Red Bull produces both the live broadcast as well as digital and social content for the tournament.

This move comes as Premier Padel announced a strategic partnership with fellow padel competition the Hexagon Cup. In the immediate term, this sees the pair promote each others’ events, and possible expansion of the Hexagon Cup circuit.