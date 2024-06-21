Fans will be able to watch the competition live through the app

Premier Padel has launched an official app, through which fans can watch live action, highlights, and exclusive content.

The app integrates with Red Bull TV, which produces and airs the competition globally since a deal announced earlier this year, to have this content available. It is available on both iOS and Android.

In addition, fans of the competition will be able to see match schedules, current scores, player updates and all the latest news via the app; as well as a second screen experience keeping track of the match statistics - current scores, aces, double faults, % points won on serves - during live games.

Tickets for Premier Padel tournaments can be bought through the app, and Premier Padel is developing interactive leaderboards where users can participate in polling games and share their padel knowledge by predicting which pairs will win games

Rob Mitchell, commercial director of Premier Padel, said: “Today marks an exciting milestone as we launch our innovative fan app, designed to bring the global padel community closer to Premier Padel than ever before. This app is not just a platform, but a new way for fans to connect, share, and celebrate their passion for padel together. We are excited to provide this immersive experience and can’t wait to see how it transforms our engagement with fans worldwide. We would also like to thank both Crionet and the International Padel Federation for its continued and valued support in helping to deliver this project.”