The BBC’s Ashes highlights acheived a TV reach of 8.3 million, with a peak of two million for the final day of the men’s series.

Today At The Test was shown across BBC2, BBC4, and iPlayer through the men’s and women’s series, which both ended in draws after Australia had taken early leads. Overall, the ECB revealed that 17.8 million watched the Ashes across the BBC and the live coverage on Sky Sports during the two series, which was a 14% increase on the 15.6 million who watched the last home series in 2019.

The men’s and women’s series both broke records for Sky, including the most watched test match on the pay-TV broadcaster, the highest ever audience for a women’s international T20, and the highest peak for the women’s Ashes.

In addition, the BBC also saw nearly 500m page views for the men’s and women’s Ashes across both series, nearly 60 million video views and 194m views on social platforms in the UK. Video views of the 2023 Ashes were 60% higher than the 34.8m received in 2019.

TMS was also successful, with 27.3 million listening requests through BBC Sounds and BBC Sport - which don’t include live listening on DAB, Radio 4 Longwave or 5Live Sports Extra. There were also over one million overseas stream requests of TMS on the BBC Sport YouTube.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “Whether it was via BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, social or BBC TV and iPlayer, we provided more ways than ever for audiences to keep up the with all the Ashes action this summer. Both the men’s and women’s series provided edge of the seat moments and these impressive figures demonstrate how we are using different BBC platforms to bring audiences the biggest sporting moments wherever they are.”