BBC Sport is releasing daily podcasts ahead of the Ashes, featuring in-depth interviews with England and Australia stars on their famous performances.

Current players James Anderson, Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, and Ben Stokes join former stars Glenn McGrath, Simon Jones, Mitchell Johnson, and Sir Alastair Cook in lifting the lid on their great Ashes performances - with episodes dropping daily from 7 June until the first men’s test begins at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Podcast episodes Jimmy Anderson gives his insight into the memorable Trent Bridge 2013 Test

Mitchell Johnson explains how he terrorised England batters during the 2013-14 series

Ben Stokes talks through his record-breaking Headingley 2019 innings

Steve Smith explains how he averaged over 110 in the 2019 series

Stuart Broad relives his astonishing 8-15 at Trent Bridge 2015

Sir Alastair Cook takes listeners back to 2010-11 when he was Player of the Series as England won in Australia

Glenn McGrath tells listeners how he first tore through England in 1997

Simon Jones lifts the lid on England’s unforgettable 2005 triumph

The BBC has also recently premiered documentary How To Win The Ashes, which is available on iPlayer and will air on BBC2 at 7pm on 15 June. The broadcaster will be showing daily highlights from both men’s and women’s series this summer, which are taking place at the same time over June and July. It will also show the first women’s T20 international of the series live on BBC1 and iPlayer on 1 July.

Sky Sports will air most of the live action, while post-Ashes the BBC will have coverage of England’s men playing a white-ball series against New Zealand and Ireland, and England’s women against Sri Lanka. The series will start on 30 August, with live TV coverage of the matches on 1, 3 and 6 September, plus daily TV highlights.