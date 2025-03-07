The deal includes 41 live matches over the next 15 months, which will all be shown free-to-air

The BBC has agreed an exclusive deal to broadcast Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland men’s international football matches in the run-up to the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026.

The deal, agreed with UEFA, includes 41 live matches over the next 15 months – starting with this month’s international ties.

It’s the first time the BBC has secured live television rights for all three of the UK’s devolved nations.

The matches will be shown on BBC1 in each nation as well as BBC iPlayer, with key fixtures also being broadcast on network television across the UK.

The deal adds to the BBC’s existing live international coverage on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport app.

In Wales, live match coverage will be available in both English and Welsh.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, director of BBC Nations, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that fans across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will now be able to enjoy live, free-to-air coverage of all the big international football matches. Nothing fires the imagination more than live international sport and the race to qualify for the world’s biggest tournament. It’s going to be quite a ride and I’m thrilled the BBC will be there every step of the way.”