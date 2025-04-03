BBC Sport has agreed a two-year broadcast deal for the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships.

The broadcaster brought the event back to TV screens last year, sharing it with Channel 4 at that time, and it drew over 500,000 streams over its week of competition. For 2025, the event takes place 15-20 April and the BBC aill show every finals session on iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website and app.

The Aquatics GB Swimming Championships will see the likes of Duncan Scott, Alice Tai, Matt Richards and Maisie Summers-Newton - all gold medallists across the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris last summer - competing for British titles and to earn selection to World Championship teams for the summer.

In addition to the finals coverage through the BBC, fans can watch live coverage of both heats (9.30am start) and main finals sessions (7pm start) on the Aquatics GB YouTube channel, with finals coverage starting from 6pm and featuring additional behind-the-scenes content from the Championships. Betty Glover will present this. These live streams will be supplemented by a range of short-form digital content across the Aquatics GB social channels.

Aquatics GB CEO Drew Barrand said: “We are delighted to announce this ongoing partnership with BBC Sport as part of a long-term, multi-platform approach to the upcoming Aquatics GB Swimming Championships. It is crucial that we create consistent ways for the millions of fans across the country to be able to witness world-class competition from our outstanding athletes,” he said.

“The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games provided many unforgettable moments in the pool, and the next couple of years are so exciting because we could see the stars of the future, as well as our major household names, putting in eye-catching performances at the London Aquatics Centre. I would like to thank the BBC for their commitment to making sure as many people as possible can watch those performances which, combined with the digital distribution framework we have put in place, will help everyone to engage with our thrilling sport and get to know the faces who could be picking up World Championship medals in the summer and beyond.”