BBC Sport has agreed a five-year extension to its rights deal with the World Snooker Tour.

This will keep the sport’s three major tournaments, the World Championship, Masters, and UK Championship, known as the Triple Crown, on the BBC until the end of 2032. The BBC is currently showing the 2025 Masters, and you can learn about the production here.

2024’s Triple Crown events drew 33.9 million streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and over 16 million tuning in on TV.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Snooker has been a cornerstone of BBC Sport programming since 1969, and extending our partnership with World Snooker until 2032 is fantastic news for the audience. It ensures the drama, intensity and excitement of the Triple Crown events remains free-to-air and we look forward to many more years of iconic sporting moments.”

WST chairman Steve Dawson commented: “For more than 50 years we have had an outstanding relationship with BBC and their coverage of the Triple Crown is a fundamental part of those three events. So many millions of fans love watching snooker on BBC and it has always been vital to us to keep the biggest tournaments free to air.”

WST chief commercial officer Peter Wright said: “The broadcast figures are extremely strong this week at the Masters which highlights the enduring appeal of snooker and the drama it produces year after year. We look forward to many more years working alongside the BBC, delivering world class sport to a vast audience.”