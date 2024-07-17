The BBC will broadcast 15 matches from the 2024 season of cricket competition The Hundred, including an opening men’s and women’s double header and the finals day.

Isa Guha and Alex Hartley will present alongside Sir Alastair Cook, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Tymal Mills, Heather Knight, Steven Finn, Carlos Brathwaite, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Phil Tufnell, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer, with games to be shown on BBC2 and iPlayer. Michael Vaughan, Alison Mitchell, Henry Moeran and Aatif Nawaz will be on commentary, while Chris Hughes and Rik Edwards will be reporting around the grounds.

Meanwhile, No Balls: The Cricket Podcast will provide an inside view of the competition, with hosts ex-Welsh Fire and England player Hartley and current England and Northern Superchargers player Kate Cross sharing insights and speaking to some of the stars of the tournament.

The BBC Sport website will host in-play clips of the eliminators and finals, as well as bespoke video features. Its social channels will share highlights and behind-the-scenes action.

Adam Mountford, head of cricket for BBC Sport, said: “The Hundred joins the BBC’s stellar summer of sport bringing cricket fans together with fast-paced action and entertainment. The competition is fierce between the teams across the UK and audiences can enjoy all the drama with commentary and expert analysis for the best of British sporting storytelling.”

This is the fourth season of The Hundred, and after breaking viewership records for cricket in its first season, it hasn’t hit the same heights since. It launched a behind-the-scenes docuseries earlier this year, and the ECB, Little Dot, and Dizplai spoke to the Broadcast Sport Podcast about taking its draft digital only in April.