The Draft was produced exclusively for digital platforms for the first time

For this edition of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, senior reporter Max Miller spoke with ECB head of digital and content for The Hundred, Rob Johnson, Little Dot strategy director for sport and brand, Fiona Wood, and Dizplai commercial director Peter Cassidy.

The trio all played key roles in turning The Hundred’s 2024 digital draft into a digital first production. The draft, which had been shown by Sky Sports in previous years, took place at The Shard on 20 March, streaming live to YouTube and TikTok and drawing 150,000 viewers.

The ECB and Little Dot reveal why the decision was made to go digital first, as well as the strategy and production that went into the move, in which graphics provided by Dizplai played a key part. The trio speak about how the broadcast was planned and executed, with tips on how to appeal to online audiences and tailor streams to younger audiences.

